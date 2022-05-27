Stranger Things season four volume one: meet the new cast members Meet the cast of the hit Netflix sci-fi show

Stranger Things season four volume one is here - and we’re so excited to be back in Hawkins! While we feel like we’ve watched the stars of the sci-fi show brow up, this season welcomes several new faces as well! Meet the new cast members here...

Tom Wlaschiha - Dmitri

Fans might recognise another Game of Thrones alumni in the Stranger Things cast! The star previously portrayed the mysterious Jaqen H-ghar, who befriends and eventually trains Arya to become one of the Faceless Men in the House of Black and White. The German actor portrays a prison guard watching over Hopper - but is he all he seems?



Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things is back for season four

Joseph Quinn - Eddie Munsen

As the leader of the Hellfire club, Eddie is very into metal music and Dungeons and Dragons - and has a heart of gold under it all, having helped Mike and Dustin find their feet in high school. The role is played by British actor Joseph, who has previously starred in Game of Thrones as a Stark soldier, Dickensian as Arthur Havisham, and recently as Billy Knight in BBC drama Strike.

Eduardo Franco - Argyle

We have a feeling that the fans are going to like this guy! Booksmart’s very own Eduardo has joined the cast as Jonathan’s new stoner pal, who gives his buddy some sound advice, and plays an important part in helping out the gang when the inevitable drama comes their way.

Grace Van Dien - Chrissy Cunningham

Grace plays the sweet and caring cheerleader Chrissy, who appears to have it all - so then why is she having terrible headaches, visions, and is going to Hawkins’ very own drug dealer Eddie for help? The star has previously appeared in The Village and The Binge.

Jamie Campbell Bower - Patrick Ballard

Fantasy expert Jamie Campbell Bower already has the likes of Harry Potter, The Mortal Instruments and Twilight under his belt - so it makes sense to add Stranger Things to the collection! The actor plays "a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital" - you’ll have to watch to find out more!

Mason Dye - Jason Carver

Mason joins the cast as Jason, the classically handsome Hawkins High basketball star who is dating Chrissy, but sees "his perfect world begin to unravel". The star is perhaps best known for portray Garrett in Teen Wolf, Tom Galligan in Bosch and Damon in Finding Carter.

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Anne with an E fans will be thrilled to see Anne herself Amybeth join the cast as a "band nerd" who is a potential love interest for one of the group. Do we think she might have her eye on Steve or Robin? We can’t wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.