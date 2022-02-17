Stranger Things season four finally confirms release date – but fans aren't happy

The Russo Brothers have finally confirmed that Stranger Things season four will be released in 2022 in two parts – and fans are not best pleased! The official Twitter account shared a series of posters starring Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Dustin and Lucas, before tweeting: "Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1."

The news was soon followed up with a letter from the show's creators, the Russo Brothers, who wrote: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.

"Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the result and we can't wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length and to get it to you as soon as possible, season four will be released in two volumes. Volume one will release on May 27th, volume two will release five weeks later on July 1."

They also confirmed that the show would be concluding with season five, adding: "So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever. It's also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things.

Are you excited for season four?

"At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but as you'll see for yourselves, we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season, season five will be the last."

Taking to Twitter to discuss the announcement, one person wrote: "WDYM VOL 1 AND VOL 2 YALL MADE US WAIT FOR 3 YEARS AND NOW YOU'RE NOT EVEN GONNA GIVE US THE ENTIRE SEASON ALL AT ONCE TO BINGE WATCH????? ARE YOU KIDDING ME," while another added: "We have to wait for 2 different parts???!!! I'm going to die from hype."

Of course, others were delighted to hear about the return of the beloved sci-fi show, with one writing: "I've been waiting since 2016 for this moment I FEEL ALIVE," while another added: "OH MY GOODNESS. AFTER THREE CENTURIES."

