Stranger Things fans are freaking out over the same moment in the new season four trailer What did you make of the new Stranger Things trailer?

The new trailer for Stranger Things season four has just landed, and it looks like it might be the best series yet! However, there was one major moment in the new footage that seriously caught fan attention, and needless to say, people are freaking out!

The trailer seems to focus on Max, who lost her older brother Billy in season three after he becomes possessed by the Mind Flayer. The footage is shown as Max can be heard speaking to Billy at his grave, but the shocking moment comes when Max is seen hovering above the ground.

WATCH: Stranger Things season four's trailer is here!

In another moment, you can also see Max circled by her friends, who all appear to be comforting her, leaving fans to speculate about just what on earth is happening.

Has Max gained Eleven's powers?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I FEEL LIKE SOMETHING VERY STRANGE HAPPENED HERE. PLEASE DON'T LET ANYTHING BAD HAPPEN TO MAX!" Another person added: "MAX IS FLOATING OMG… [WHAT] IS HAPPENING SEND HELP OMG," while a third person tweeted: "No cause why did it say every ending then show max laying in Lucas’s arms while Dustin and Steve’s hand is on her and they look sad STOP."

So what can we expect from season four? The official synopsis reads: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends is separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

"In this most vulnerable time, new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

