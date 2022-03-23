Stranger Things shares new season four images - but fans all have the same complaint New episodes are on their way...

We're almost two months away from the release of Stranger Things season four, and to thank us all for our patience, Netflix has treated fans to some brand new photos from the upcoming episodes.

The hit sci-fi series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder and David Harbour was last on screens back in 2019, meaning that it's been a long, long wait for the new season, which is arriving in two parts on the streaming site. Volume one will premiere on 27 May 2022, followed by volume two on 1 July 2022.

It seems that fans have certainly noticed just how long it's taken to bring the new season to screens, and were quick to comment on just how different the cast look in the new images.

"THEY ALL LOOK SO GROWN UP OMG," one wrote after the photos were shared on the official Stranger Things Twitter account. Another said: "Omg they look so much older especially Will and Mike but then it's been like 3 years…"

Fans have been commenting on how different the cast look in the new photos

A third speculated: "There better be a time jump or something because I'm not buying that these kids are like 12 anymore."

However, according to the streamer, the new season will pick things up just a few months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins, meaning that Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang are supposed to still be in their early teens.

As the official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Season three also concluded with Eleven moving away with the Byers family for a new start while in mourning for her father figure, Hopper and thanks to another one of the newly released images, it's been confirmed that the chief captain is alive and well.

