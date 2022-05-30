Midsomer Murders viewers all saying the same thing about show's return Neil Dudgeon stars in the show

Midsomer Murders returned with a brand new one-off episode on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the show.

The beloved ITV detective series saw the return of Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix as DCI John Barnaby and his sidekick DS Jamie Winter, who were faced with a series of murders which left each victim staged to look like scarecrows.

Fans were overjoyed to have the show back on their screens and took to Twitter to praise the episode, with one person writing: "I thoroughly enjoyed the new episode of Midsomer Murders! I have missed it on the TV. I watched every episode during lockdown for the first time," while another added: "I ADORE Midsomer Murders so much, this is the greatest piece of TV I've ever watched."

A third viewer commented: "Really enjoying tonight's new episode of #MidsomerMurders. It's always a joy to see @dudgeon_neil, @FionaDolman and co. And just how good it is, too, to see the legend that is #DavidYip back on our screens!" while another tweeted: "So pleased to see the return of #midsomermurders. Perfect Sunday night viewing!"

Viewers were also left emotional by the special retrospective documentary, Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem, which aired before the new episode to celebrate 25 years on screen.

Fans praised the new episode

One person tweeted: "That's actually made me a little emosh. Here's to at least 25 more years!" while another added: "Happy 25th Anniversary #MidsomerMurders. Still excellent fun storylines and acting. 25 years of entertainment and here's to more to come."

A third fan commented: "#MidsomerMurders is still one of the best shows around. Some cracking memories here."

Unfortunately, the series won't be airing a new episode on ITV next week as the channel has yet to announce the official airdates for season 22's fifth and sixth episodes – however, they are expected to debut later this year, as season 23 is already in production.

