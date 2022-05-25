Midsomer Murders star John Nettles' comeback special air date revealed He will be returning to the ITV drama for a very special anniversary episode

ITV is set to mark 25 years of Midsomer Murders with a landmark documentary which will see many of the show's former cast members, including John Nettles, return to celebrate over two decades of one of Britain's best-loved and most enduring crime dramas.

And now it's been revealed when fans will be able to watch the hour-long special - and it's so soon! The Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem will air on Sunday 29 May at 7pm, ahead of a brand new episode of the detective drama.

It has been over a decade since John bowed out of the series after a 14-year stint as Causton's resident detective DCI Tom Barnaby and was replaced by Neil Dudgeon, who plays his cousin DCI John Barnaby. The two will reunite on screen for the first time since 2011, when John handed the reins over to his successor.

The Detective Barnabys past and present will be joined by a number of other key cast members from the show's history, including Daniel Casey, who played DS Gavin Troy, Jason Hughes, who played DS Ben Jones and Jane Wymark, who played Joyce Barnaby.

John bowed out of the show in 2011 after 14 years as the show's lead

According to ITV, the documentary will be a celebration "over two decades of one of Britain's best-loved and most enduring crime dramas."

The episode will tell the story of how the series came to life off the page of Caroline Graham's Chief Inspector Barnaby books and take a look back at the guest appearances of the stars who went on to become household names, such as Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill.

It will also take viewers behind the scenes of the filming of Series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show's iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.

