John Nettles to make return to Midsomer Murders for special anniversary episode He will be returning to the ITV drama for a very special anniversary episode

It has been over a decade since John Nettles bowed out of Midsomer Murders after a 14-year stint as Causton's resident detective DCI Tom Barnaby - but it's now been revealed that the actor will be returning to the show for a very special episode.

To mark 25 years of the ITV detective drama, a new documentary titled Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem is set to air. It will see John and his successor, Neil Dudgeon, reunite on screen for the first time since 2011.

The Detective Barnabys past and present will be joined by a number of other key cast members from the show's history, including Daniel Casey, who played DS Gavin Troy, Jason Hughes who played DS Ben Jones and Jane Wymark who played Joyce Barnaby.

According to ITV, the documentary will be a celebration "over two decades of one of Britain's best-loved and most enduring crime dramas."

John will be returning alongside a number of other former cast members

It will take viewers behind the scenes of the filming of Series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show's iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.

The one-off episode will tell the story of how the series came to life off the page of Caroline Graham's Chief Inspector Barnaby books and take a look back at the guest appearances of the stars who went on to become household names, such as Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill, who both appeared in the crime drama before they became huge Hollywood stars.

It's not known when the documentary will air, but given that it's being created to celebrate 25 years of the series, it seems that viewers will be settling down to watch it before the end of 2022.

