I’m a Celebrity 2022: rumoured contestants so far The show is finally returning to the Australian jungle - but who will we see there?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is going to see a return to form in 2022 as Ant and Dec have spoken about their confidence that the show will indeed be back in the Australian jungle for the upcoming season. As much as we have loved their stint in the Welsh castle, we can’t wait to see a group of new celebs Down Under. So who will be taking part? Here are the rumoured contestants so far…

Jackie Weaver

Councilwoman turned celebrity Jackie made headlines in lockdown after a particularly heated Zoom council meeting went viral - and we would love to see her chairing committees Down Under!

WATCH: Can you remember every contestant who took part in last year's show?

Speaking about her interest in joining the show to the Express, she said: "I think I would make a great Agony Aunt for the Celebs on the programme – just don’t ask me to do anything with frogs!"

The Vivienne

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is totally up for the jungle! Chatting on Lorraine about going into the jungle, the star said: " I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

Matt Baker

We’d love to see Matt put his farming skills to use in the jungle, and previously revealed that he would certainly think about it, telling HELLO!: "I haven’t had any conversations yet. I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it."

Sam Aston

Sam is keen to join his fellow Corrie co-stars Andy Whyment and Jennie McApline onto the show! Chatting about whether he’d take part, he said: "Both of them said it's the experience of a lifetime. If I was offered it I would be open to the idea and open to the extra pennies!"

Nadiya Hussein

Like with Denise, Nadiya has revealed that she would quite like to do the show - and was even offered the gig - but turned it down as she wasn’t keen on going to the Welsh Castle - so perhaps we’ll be seeing her in the jungle instead! Chatting to The Guardian, she said: "It’s just so cold in Wales: if I'm going to have cockroaches in my pants I'd rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can't help wondering what it would have been like."

Tom Malone Jr

Since he has now left Gogglebox, we think Tom would be the perfect addition to the jungle! He previously answered a fan question on Instagram saying he’d be up for it, writing: "I actually think that would be sick, and probably would be very fun."

Will Mellor

The Two Pints star has previously said that he’d love to do the reality show, and discussed it with his pal Ralf Little on their podcast. He said: "I’d do the biggest one which is I’m A Celebrity because it’s the show to do, if you’re going to do any of them that’s the one I suppose. Apart from the fact I couldn’t eat no kangaroo [expletive].

He added: "If you’re gonna do something, you might as well be on the biggest one that pays the most because after it you don’t know what’s going to happen. The whole point of doing these shows is getting back on the telly."

Denise Van Outen

The TV personality has revealed that while she would love to go into the Australian jungle, she’d prefer not to take part in the series while it is set in Wales - so this year should be perfect. Chatting to The Sun, she explained: “I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest."

