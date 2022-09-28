I'm a Celebrity All Stars: rumoured line-up of contestants so far This will be a trip down memory lane!

We can't wait for I'm a Celebrity to return to our screens this winner, but it isn't the only new series that fans have to look forward to, as it was revealed earlier this week that Ant & Dec are gearing up to present a special edition of the show titled I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Stars.

Airing in 2023, the series will see some of the best-known faces from the last 20 years of the show returning for another shot at the crown. So who is taking part? Here are the rumoured contestants so far…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant & Dec reveal new I'm a Celebrity All Stars series

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman only appeared in the jungle back in 2016, but the presenter is clearly keen to give camp life another go! The former Countdown co-host was a huge hit on the series that went on to be won by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

Amir Khan

British boxing champion Amir Khan appeared on the show in 2018 and will be remembered for being terrified by creepy crawlies and secretly scoffed strawberries behind the backs of his fellow campmates.

Gillian McKeith

When she entered the jungle in 2010, Gillian McKeith caused quite the commotion thanks to her erratic behaviour, which culminated in her dramatically 'fainting' during one of the live shows.

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

Toff proved to be a big hit with both the public and her campmates alike, winning the nation over with her humour and unlikely but sweet friendship with fellow contestant Stanley Johnson. Her win also marked the first time in the show's history that three women had won consecutively.

Phil Tufnell

Former cricketer Phil became the second winner of the reality show in 2002, the same year he retired from his sporting career. Phil took part in three challenges before leaving with the crown.

Joe Swash

This cheeky chappy was a force to be reckoned with in the Australian camp, only missing out on one star in all the challenges he faced. His close bond with fellow contestant Esther Rantzen won the hearts of viewers. After the show ended, he went on to co-present the spin-off series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW!

Helen Flanagan

If she appears, Helen Flanagan's return to the jungle will come a decade after her first jungle stint. The actress rose to fame playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street and first entered the camp in 2012, but lost out to another soap star, EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass became the talk of the jungle in 2006 when the star stripped off to take a shower under a waterfall. It remains one of I'm A Celeb's most iconic moments to date and helped kick-start a second career in TV for Myleene, who up until then was best known as a member of Hear'Say.

Jordan Banjo

Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo will be hoping to fare better than he did back in 2016, which saw him become the fourth star voted out. It was also the same series that Countdown star Carol appeared on, so it seems that viewers can look forward to a mini-reunion from the former campmates!

Andrew Whyment

Coronation Street's Kirk Sutherland actor Andrew Whyment only appeared on the show a few years ago in 2019, but he's keen to return to the jungle! While he didn't win his series, Jacqueline Jossa, another soap star, took the crown.

Dean Gaffney

Another soap star, Dean Gaffney is also on the rumoured list. He shot to fame as Robbie Fowler in EastEnders before appearing in the 2006 series, which saw Busted bassist Matt Willis crowned King.

Paul Burrell

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is also said to be taking part in the All Star series. He appeared on the hit ITV programme in 2004, which saw him come in second place to comedian and winner Joe Pasquale.

Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays legend Shaun is another former runner-up hoping to triumph a second time around. The singer was pipped to the throne by Stacey Solomon in 2010 and is making his comeback despite claiming the outcome of his series was "rigged" at the time.

Janice Dickinson

Iconic supermodel Janice Dickinson came in second place for the seventh series of the show back in 2007, but its her feud with fellow campmate Lynne Franks that she is best remembered for. The pair came to blows repeatedly during their time on the show and we wonder if Janice might have a better experience this time around!

Fatima Whitbread

Olympian Fatima Whitbread rounds off the rumoured I'm A Celeb All Stars line-up. She first starred on the ITV programme in 2011 and finished in an impressive third place.

