Everything to know about I’m a Celebrity’s 2022 return

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is an absolute television classic that has been on our screens since 2002 - meaning that cheeky hosts Ant and Dec will be celebrating the show’s 20-year anniversary for this year’s 2022 series - but how much do we know about it so far? Get all of the info for the return of the telly’s jungle series here…

When will I’m a Celebrity be back?

The show historically begins in mid-November, and always kicks off on a Sunday. As such, we would suggest that the new series will premiere on Sunday 13 November, though it might kick off a week later on 20 November. ITV has yet to confirm exactly when the airdate will be - so stay tuned!

Who will be in the I’m a Celebrity line-up?

Plenty of celebrities have spoken about how much they’d love to take part in the jungle antics of the show - with the likes of Nadiya Hussain, Matt Baker and Denise Van Outen all expressing interest. Plenty of stars have also admitted that they would rather go to the Australian jungle than the Welsh castle - so they’ll be queuing up to join this year’s show!

Will I’m a Celebrity return to the Australian jungle?

Yes! After two years of hosting the show in Wales due to travel restrictions during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the show will finally be held in Australia - meaning the return of witchetty grubs and all sorts of Aussie creatures! Plus, it means a whole three weeks of golfing downtime for Ant and Dec - we know they’ve missed it!

The show has been held in Wales for the last two years

Speaking about the location on Heart radio, Ant explained: "The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere. It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly."

Who will be presenting I’m a Celebrity?

Ant and Dec will, of course, be returning to present the show once again. The pair have presented together every year except for 2018, when Holly Willoughby stepped in for Ant while he took a year-long break while in recovery for alcohol and painkiller addiction.

The boys will be back!

When is the I’m a Celebrity All-Stars spin-off?

A spin-off show with the fan favourite stars from the series will take place in South Africa in 2023. Ant explained: "There’s a spin-off show and we’ve got ex-campmates and we’re going to take them to South Africa and compete in lots of challenges, head-to-head trials and what not." We can’t wait to see who will be involved!

