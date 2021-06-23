Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock praised as she shows support for cause close to her heart The gardening expert has been talking about this rare genetic condition

Charlie Dimmock is a regular on our TV screens as the host of the hugely popular daytime programme Garden Rescue, where she uses her horticultural expertise to transform the gardens of ordinary people up and down the country.

And it seems that when she's away from cameras, her charitable behaviour doesn't stop as she has been taking to social media recently to shows support for a cause close to her heart.

On Twitter, the former Ground Force presenter has been raising awareness about Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, a group of inherited conditions that affect connective tissue.

In a recent post, she told her 9k followers: "The rare conditions Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder are under-diagnosed and little understood. Disability can result from lack of early management." She then shared a document from the Ehlers Danlos Society that provides more information for non-experts.

"Charlie, this so interesting. Thanks for sharing," one follower said, while another replied: "Awareness can help aid prevention!"

A third wrote in response: "As someone who lives with hEDS and has become disabled partly due to late diagnosis, I really appreciate you raising awareness of this & HSD."

Charlie is a vocal supporter of raising EDS awareness

According to the NHS website, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes - also known as EDS - affects one in 5,000 people in the UK. EDS can affect people in different ways. For some, the condition is relatively mild, while for others their symptoms can be disabling and life-threatening.

It is not known whether Charlie suffers from the condition herself, as she has never explicitly revealed that she does. She has, however, opened up in the past about the benefits of gardening on her health.

Speaking at the Garden Press Event in 2018, she told reporters: "It's not only the physical side, it's mentally [beneficial]. You can be doing the job and just completely turn off [mentally] because what you're doing is slightly repetitive, you don't have to really think about what you're doing and your brain wanders.

"And your brain might wander and go over what you've been thinking about whether it's work, or family issues or something like that. But it'll also wander off because something flies by, or you know the weather, the sunset looks amazing or the sunrise. It's all those things and just being outside because you feel different in different weather and seasons, I can feel it."

