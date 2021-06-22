The Rich Brothers' top tips to keep your garden looking beautiful this summer and beyond The expert gardeners share their top five tips

Harry and David Rich, also known as The Rich Brothers, have become incredibly popular with viewers since first appearing on Garden Rescue.

While they'll soon be saying their goodbyes to the BBC programme, their interest in horticulture, one of the most popular interests adopted over lockdown according to Google Pixel research, remains strong.

And now they've shared their top tips for those keen to get back into the garden and keep their outdoor spaces looking beautiful this summer and beyond. Keep reading to find out more...

Start small

If you're a newbie to gardening or just haven't had much luck growing things in the past, why not start with growing your own herbs? From summer salads to cocktails, having your own store of herbs can be incredibly useful. The Rich Brothers recommend starting with Mint, Parsley, Thyme and Chives.

They explained: "Sometimes we don't always have the perfect sunny position for our herbs, but if you like the idea of growing your own produce, then these are a great start."

A bigger change

Harry and Rich suggest that any naked house looks much better with a climber on its facade. "It is a welcomed sight as you enter and leave your home adding flower and scent," they said.

Harry and David Rich have shared their top tips

As for which species would be best, they explained: "Positioned against a warm sunny wall a Rosa Generous gardener will provide a romantic character that repeat flowers throughout the summer or a Wisteria floribunda 'multijuga' with its long racemes cascading to create impact.

"If you have a shady wall or boundary fence a Clematis Montana or Lonicera japonica 'halliana' will soften these hard lines."

Small garden solutions

Harry and Rich say that even if you have a small garden, you can still create a beautiful summer display by groupings pots planted with perennials and bulbs together. "If you don't want too much maintenance then use plants that require less water, such as Salvia, Achillea and Lavender," they recommend.

"Tulips are a great way of adding a burst of colour with a wide range of tones that can suit a specific atmosphere. If you like the idea of being more hands on then Daliahs could be a good choice."

After summer ends

Looking ahead to Autumn and Winter, they also revealed their favourite "winter jewels" they believe no garden is complete without.

To add colour and scent to a garden in the dark winter months, you can plant flowering shrubs. "Look to position shrubs, Daphne Darjeeling, Chimonanthus praecox and Hamamelis x intimedia near the house or a pathway so you can enjoy the moment," the gardening experts said.

And for those who have noticed their grass looking a little worse for wear after a year spent (mostly) at home, the pair have a great solution. "Try using species rich lawn seed this autumn," they said, explaining: "It allow areas of your lawn to grow out and provide wildlife with a more diverse and rich habitat."

