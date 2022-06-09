Where is Love Island filmed? The new and improved villa is located in the Balearic Islands

Love Island is back with a whole new hoard of fresh faces ready for a summer of love. This year's cast includes Italian hunk Davide Sanclimenti, international dressage rider Gemma Owen and microbiologist Dami Hope.

But the contestants aren't the only thing that's new about this series as they've been making themselves at home in the show's latest Mallorcan villa. Read on to find out all about the show's new set.

WATCH: Take a tour of the brand-new Love Island villa

Where is the Love Island villa?

Back in February, ITV announced that this year's series of Love Island would be taking place in a brand new, never-seen-before villa.

The villa is located in the north-east of Mallorca near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, just ten minutes away from last year's set.

The show's new home has received a major 'glow-up' with loads of new design features, including a huge outdoor space with a gym area, 20-foot infinity pool and dramatic runway.

Love Island was previously filmed in a villa ten minutes from the new set

Viewers may have also spied the return of the roof terrace, as well as the iconic neon signs and the addition of a new daybed.

As for the interior, the dressing room has been kitted out with makeup stations and luxury products, including Fenty Beauty and Benefit, as well as Dyson hairdryers.

While the islanders may have access to any beauty item they may need, they really don't have much to entertain themselves with.

When asked if the islanders could even get their hands on a pack of Uno cards, executive producer Mike Spencer told HELLO!: "In Love Island what you get is no contact the outside world. No distractions...

The islanders have access to Dyson hairdryers

"You're talking to people, you've got nothing else to do, but to get to know a group of people who are single and all up for dating, all looking for someone.

"That's the beauty of the show where you strip back... you don't have social media, you don't have distractions, your DMs, you just have each other. And I think that is a beauty and that's why people find love."

Where was Love Island filmed in previous seasons?

The first-ever series of the show, Celebrity Love Island, which was filmed back in 2005, took place in Fiji.

For the show's reboot in 2015, production moved to Mallorca and occupied a villa owned by a French businessman in Ses Salines, where it stayed for two series.

The villa boasts a 20-foot infinity pool

In 2017, the series moved to a rented villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar and remained there until 2021.

Casa Amor was located near to the main villa and close to the Levante Hills.

