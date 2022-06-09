Love Island stars with famous connections: From Gemma Owen to Tommy Fury Take a trip down memory lane of past contestants

Love Island 2022 is well underway on ITV and we are loving getting to know the fresh line-up of contestants.

As per usual, the show has welcomed a bunch of young singles from different walks of life, including fishmonger Luca Bish, real estate agent Andrew Le Page and international dressage rider Gemma Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.

Gemma isn't the only islander to have famous connections, however. Take a look back at past contestants who have links to the world of fame.

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen is just one of the fresh faces on the new series of Love Island and if you didn't already know by now, her dad is former professional footballer Michael Owen.

Michael played as a striker for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as for the England national team, during his 17-year career before retiring in 2013.

While the 19-year-old has yet to reveal her famous connection to her fellow islanders, viewers of the series are convinced that she has already dropped a few hints with the hope that the other contestants will clock on.

Gemma's father is former football star Michael Owen

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury took part in the fifth series of the reality show and was coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, with whom he is still dating.

While Tommy is a professional boxer in his own right, the 23-year-old is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury.

Since his stint on Love Island, Tommy's boxing career has soared and he is even scheduled to fight Youtube star Jake Paul later this year.

Tommy's half-brother is boxing champion Tyson Fury

Paige Turley

Paige Turley won the winter series of Love Island back in 2020 alongside footballer Finley Tapp, with whom she is still dating.

Before joining the show Paige competed in ITV's reality show Britain's Got Talent and reached the semi-finals back in 2012.

However, that isn't her only claim to fame as the 24-year-old once dated Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who rose to fame with his chart-topping ballad, Someone You Loved.

The singer revealed that another of his popular songs, Hold Me While You Wait, was written about Paige.

Paige used to date singer Lewis Capaldi

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer, who won series four of the show in 2018 with stationery salesman Jack Fincham, is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Mick Carter in the BBC soap but also starred in 1999 film Human Traffic and 2001 sports comedy film Mean Machine.

Dani has even guest-starred in EastEnders, appearing alongside her father as a taxi driver named Jeanette back in 2021. The father-daughter duo also co-host a podcast together, Sorted with the Dyers.

Dani's father is actor Danny Dyer

Curtis Pritchard

Curits Pritchard appeared in 2019's series of the show and was best known for his rocky relationship with fellow contestant Amy Hart - and for making coffees every morning, of course. He is the brother of former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard.

Since his appearance on Love Island, Curtis has worked closely with his brother on other projects. The pair appeared as guest choreographers on the BBC Three reality series RuPaul's Drag Race UK back in 2019 before going on to star as Jacob and Marco in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Curtis' brother is former Strictly star AJ Pritchard

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper, who appeared on season six of the beloved ITV show, is the younger sister of singer and presenter Rochelle Humes. Rochelle is known for being part of the girl band The Saturdays as well as for her presenting stints on ITV's This Morning and BBC One's The Hit List alongside her husband Marvin Humes.

Sophie with her sisters Rochelle and Lilli

Belle Hassan

Belle Hassan, who took part on season five of the reality programme, is the daughter of famous actor Tamer Hassan. Tamer played Khal Forzo in season six of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones and also starred opposite Danny Dyer in sports drama film The Football Factory.

Bella's dad is famous actor Tamer Hassan

Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville was a finalist on the third series of Love Island alongside his ex-girlfriend Gabrielle Allen. Long before appearing on the programme, he was once a member of ten-piece UK hip hop group Blazin' Squad. Fans may remember Marcel dropping this fact into conversation at every opportunity he got!

Marcel was once a member of Blazin' Squad

