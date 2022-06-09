Love Island episode 3: Round-up of best memes and tweets Fans are ready for more drama

Love Island returned with another episode on Wednesday night and now that the islanders have settled into the Mallorcan villa, the drama is finally starting to unfold.

Every year, fans of the show take to Twitter to comment on each episode, crafting their best memes. To save you trawling through Twitter, we've rounded up some of the best tweets here.

In the latest instalment, viewers watched as Liam refused to give up on Gemma, despite the fact that Davide had recoupled up with her at the end of the previous episode. During a chat at the fire pit, Gemma told Liam that she still wanted to "chat to him", prompting his response: "You're still at the top of my tree! I've got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself."

One fan took to Twitter to comment on his reaction, posting a photo of James Corden in a wedding dress alongside the caption: "Liam after knowing Gemma for 48 hours."

Liam was determined to win Gemma back at the start of the episode

Another dramatic moment in the episode saw Andrew tell Tasha that she wasn't in Luca's top three favourite girls in the villa.

Tasha later relayed what Andrew had said while chatting to Luca, which left him annoyed. He later confided in Paige, who he is coupled up with, about the situation. He told her: "I've got to have a word with Andrew. He's snaking me."

Andrew told Tasha that she wasn't in Luca's top three girls

Paige was left frustrated by Luca's comments. Speaking in the Beach-Hut, she said: "For god's sake, Luca! He says to me everything I want to hear but I don't want to only focus on him because I don't think he's doing the same."

Paige was left frustrated by Luca's comments

During a one-on-one with Luca, a sorry-looking Andrew apologised profusely and tried his best to save the situation. He told his fellow islander: "My point was never to do that. It was an honest mistake I'd never jeopardise anyone's chances with any other girls. Especially my mates I'd never do that on purpose.

Fans encouraged more drama

Meanwhile, Tasha also pulled Andrew for a chat, telling him that she wanted things to "slow down" between them after he kissed her by the firepit during Tuesday night's show.

Fans were quick to make comparisons between Andrew and previous contestant Curtis Pritchard, with one fan posting an image of Curtis and his partner on the show, Amy Hart, alongside a snap of Tasha and Andrew alongside the caption: "The multiverse is real".

Former contestant Amber Gill also agreed with this theory, simply tweeting: "Andrew is giving Curtis Pritchard."

Viewers made comparisons between Andrew and former contestant Curtis Pritchard

Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Liam had been chosen by the public to go on both dates with new bombshells Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

One fan took to Twitter to post a meme that showed Leonid Agutin, a judge on the Russian version of reality singing show The Voice, going to push a red button with the words "more violence" written underneath. The caption read: "The public setting up Liam with two dates in one night."

Viewers were excited to see Liam go on two dates

One contestant felt that fans felt didn't claim enough air time was Indiyah, who is coupled up with Ikenna. Many fans took to Twitter to complain about the 23-year-old not receiving enough attention on the show, with one fan creating a mock 'Missing' poster, with the contestant's face and basic information included.

Another viewer also commented on the exchange between Indiyah and Ikenna, when Ikenna encouraged her to talk to other boys in the villa. The tweet, written by content creator Chanté Joseph, read: "Ikenna asking Indiyah to look elsewhere when nobody is looking for him is the delusion we all need in life."

Fans felt Indiyah didn't get enough air time in the episode

