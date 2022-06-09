Love Island week one review: it is what it is (boring) Have you been watching Love Island?

Very few things in life are certain – but of what little we do know of life’s many mysteries, there is one thing, one constant, of which we will always be certain – and that is that the first week of Love Island will always be a dull affair.

The show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, has said as much. It’s early days. No one knows or has connected to any of the characters, the new group of contestants don’t know one another, and no one wants to fall into the reality show categories of villain, princess, basket case, criminal, and so on, so everyone is very dry with one another.

That being said, the first few episodes have certainly had their moments, which have naturally been bolstered by Twitter’s never-ending stream of memes which has made the show about 300 per cent more entertaining to watch.

So what are the biggest moments of week one? Well, we’re only three episodes and 11 contestants in, but the Internet has spoken, and now must we.

First and foremost, let’s discuss the accursed coupling of Gemma ‘do you like football not that I’m asking for any specific reason’ Owen and professional Italian Davide. With Gemma being one of the show’s youngest ever contestants at 19, while Davide is a geriatric at 27, their budding romance has been one long ick with fans – not that there’s anything to get too stressed out about.

On their date, Gemma and Davide’s conversation began at ‘this lemonade tastes nice’ and didn’t really move on from there, so we can only say that we’re glad they enjoyed their Food Tech Day trip – and hope for them to both make moves away… so long as those moves are away from one another.

Meanwhile, the villa’s other juicy gossip comes in the form of Curtis Pritchard reborn, Andrew, an Estate Agent who is probably so used to click baiting the truth that he so compulsively lied to Tasha about Luca’s top three that we almost believed that Luca wasn’t into her. Fortunately, Tasha knows her worth, and stirred the pot by telling Luca of Andrew’s fibs. Luca handled this muggy violation in a very genteel manner, so much so that we can forgive him for treating our early favourite Paige as one of the lads while whining about Andrew and Tasha – despite Paige being keen on him.

This leads us to chat about Indiyah and Ikenna, who we think will be absolutely stealing the show… once they’ve broken the ice. They’ve come on in bounds with their chat, so fingers crossed the pair blossom into a real romance.

Amber and Dami have uncomplicated cute vibes, and their first kiss was cute. More of them please.

We were about to wrap things up before we remembered that we hadn’t mentioned Liam! Much like Gemma, we’d put him to one side as we explored other avenues, which seems unfair as Liam is clearly quite a sweet fella who deserves better, from us and from Gemma. The double date with both Ekin-Su and Afia is definitely a promising start for our first jaded islander – and we’re thinking it’ll lead to new love… unless Davide gets in there first!

