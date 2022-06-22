Who Killed Billie-Jo: the one other suspect in teenager’s unsolved murder Although her foster father Siôn Jenkins was charged with murder, police questioned another suspect

Channel 5’s recent documentary Who Killed Billie-Jo has viewers talking about one of the most disturbing unsolved murder cases in recent history. Billie-Jo Jenkins was killed aged 13 at her home in Hastings back in 1997, and while her foster father Siôn Jenkins was originally convicted for her murder, he was acquitted following two retrials. But who else could have killed her?

The only other potential suspect in the case was a troubled man known as 'Mr B’ who was seen around the area at the time of Billie-Jo’s death. According to The Times, Siôn had claimed that he and his wife were "so worried about prowlers and break-ins in the area where they lived that they had security lights and window locks fitted to their home".

According the The Independent, Mr B was found with fragments of plastic in his undergarments while in custody, which was considered as potentially important as Billie-Jo was found with part of a plastic big bag stuffed inside of one of her nostrils.

Billie-Jo was killed aged 13

However, he was later given an alibi as several witnesses were able to place him around 15 minutes away from the house at the time of her death - and he was also ruled out by a lack of forensic evidence tying him to the crime.

Siôn was acquitted of Billie-Jo's death

Siôn called for the murder case to be reopened following his acquittal in 2006. Speaking outside of the court, he said: "Billie-Jo's murderer has escaped detection because of the dreadful errors in the police investigation and their single-minded and desperate determination to convict me at all costs. The police who have been in charge of the inquiry have been wilfully blind and incompetent."

