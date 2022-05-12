Viewers react to new evidence brought to light in Channel 5's Madeleine McCann documentary Channel 5's Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B aired on Wednesday evening

Viewers have been taking to Twitter to discuss Madeleine McCann's disappearance all over again, as a new documentary aired about the young girl's disappearance.

Channel 5's Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B, which aired on Wednesday evening, sees investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas examine the evidence that suggests newly named suspect Christian Brueckner was responsible for the three-year-old's kidnap and murder back in 2007.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan questions decision to tell Kate and Gerry McCann that Madeleine McCann has died

In June 2020, Portuguese police named the German-born man, who has previously been jailed for paedophilia and burglary, as an "arguido" – an official suspect. However, police have so far not bought charges against him.

After watching the documentary, many viewers took to Twitter to express their outrage and disappointment that no charges have been brought against Brueckner. As one said: "Surely this is enough evidence to arrest him?! I can't get my head around it all."

Christian Brueckner is now the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

Another echoed this, writing: "Have they charged him with these disgusting crimes? He needs to stay in jail for a long time."

Another said: "It's clear they don't have enough evidence to charge Christian B with the abduction of #MadeleineMccann, but I bet he knows what happened to her. We might never know the truth. He still definitely is a sadist and I'm glad he's locked up for his other crimes."

A fourth added: "The documentary by @mwilliamsthomas on the disappearance of #MadeleineMcCann is astounding. Meticulous attention to investigatory detail from MWT, however, none of this can fetch Maddy back. I can only hope that the perp is served justice that fits ie, a whole life tariff."

As it's revealed in the hour-long documentary, Brueckner's alibi for the night of Madeleine's disappearance was revealed to be less than consistent. While he said that on the night in question he was outside of Praia De Luz and spent the night with a woman, when the woman was tracked down, her account was quite different.

