Fans are seriously shocked over jaw-dropping series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey See what viewers had to say about the Netflix true-crime show...

Netflix's latest true-crime offering comes in the form of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a four-part documentary delving into the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) – a denomination of Mormonism – and it seems fans have been left shocked after watching.

MORE: Stranger Things fans left worried for major character's fate after season four volume two trailer drops

Taking to social media to give their verdict, many expressed their disbelief at the "disturbing" story outlined in the limited series which landed on the streaming platform on 8 June.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official Netflix trailer for Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

One viewer summed it up by tweeting: "I just finished watching #keepsweetprayandobey documentary and I am lost for words."

Another was equally gobsmacked, writing: "This has got to be one of the worst docuseries I've watched on netflix. How does anyone think this is okay?" A third added: "Felt mad, disgusted, angry, sick, horrible and all the bad adjectives/adverbs I can think of after watching this! #KeepSweet #KeepSweetPrayAndObey."

The official Netflix synopsis for Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey explains: "In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody.

MORE: Will there be a second season of true-crime drama The Staircase?

MORE: 59 excellent movies to check out on Netflix this week

Have you watched the true-crime series yet?

"[The series] gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive sect (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs."

The four episode also delves into the stories of those who found themselves in the centre of the cult, with "never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped.

Viewers have been shocked by the story behind the documentary

"From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unravelling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs' rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America."

Plenty of other viewers have given their view, too. "Literally 30 minutes into episode one of #keepsweetprayandobey and I think I've had the thought [expletive] approximately 184749205737 times already," said another exasperated audience member.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.