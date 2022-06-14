Where is Rebecca Wall Musser from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey now? Here's all you need to know...

Every now and then, Netflix brings out a true-crime series that is as gripping as it is horrifying. Right now, viewers are watching Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey in their droves and the four-part documentary has landed firmly in the top ten trending shows.

Despite many watching the show, viewers have been equally disturbed by its contents. The series delves deep into the world of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the shocking, illegal activity that was occurring under its former leaders.

WATCH: Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey - the shocking true-crime series that has everyone talking

One participant in the documentary who has caught viewers' attention was Rebecca Wall Musser, who appears in the episodes to bravely speak out about her harrowing experience as a survivor and escapee of the cult. Here's all you need to know about her and where she is now…

Who is Rebecca Wall Musser?

Rebecca Wall Musser was one of the many wives of Rulon Jeffs, the former "Prophet" leader of the FLDS. Her story is introduced in the first episode, when it's revealed to viewers that Rebecca was forced into marrying Rulon when she was 19-year-olds, while he was 85.

Rebecca married Rulon when she was 19

She explains in the series that there was a particular "handshake" that Rulon would have for the girls who would later become his wife. "And that day he shook my hand and he squeezed it three times and it meant I was supposed to marry him. But I was just like 'Ew. Rulon Jeffs was 85 when I married him and I was 19."

In the documentary, Rebecca explained how she suffered abuse and non-consensual sexual contact throughout her marriage to Rulon. When Rulon passed away in 2002, Rebecca decided to escape the FLDS.

The series explores the FLDS

Who are Rebecca Wall Musser's parents?

Her father, Lloyd, had two wives and his second was Rebecca's mother, Sharon. Rebecca also details in the documentary how she felt pressured into marrying Rulon due to the "respect" that her father would then be entitled to as a result of the marriage.

Today, her father is no longer apart of the Church which forced marriage upon his daughter, but he has since opened up about why he allowed the marriage to go ahead. Speaking in 2014, he told Dr Phil: "You've got to realise that fathers in this cult were programmed for the very same issue that Rebecca brought up – we thought it was a privilege and an honour to have your daughter married to the Prophet."

Rebecca pictured today with her family

Where is Rebecca Wall Musser now?

As explained in the documentary, Rebecca, now aged 46 and a mother-of-two, decided to escape the FLDS after Rulon's passing in 2002. After leaving a note on her bed for her mother and sister, she managed to bypass security guards and escape.

After leaving, she went on to marry Ben Musser - who was the grandson of Rulon - who also escaped the church. But the couple later split.

Ever since, Rebecca has been undertaking work as an activist and writer detailing her experience at the hands of the FLDS. In 2007, she testified again Warren Jeffs, the son and successor "prophet" of the cult who was charged for sexual assault.

In 2013, she founded a non-profit organisation called the Claim Red Foundation which aims to educate people on "escaping abuse and oppression". You can follow her on social to find out more @1rebeccamusser.

