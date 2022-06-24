Celebrity Gogglebox: why has Carol Vorderman replaced Joanna Lumley?

Celebrity Gogglebox will be back on our screens on Friday night, but one of the new fan favourite watchers will be missing it! Joanna Lumley previously starred alongside her pal Gyles Brandreth, but was replaced by Carol Vorderman for the new episode.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals what filming Gogglebox is really like

Carol announced that she would be appearing on the show on Instagram, writing: "CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX… So I'm making my debut this Friday 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang....with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth... Watch this week and let me know if you agree....we're a bit vocal....no holds barred."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox stars watch THAT moment in Stranger Things

Although Joanna has yet to reveal why she couldn’t make filming for the latest episode, the TV personality must have a hugely busy schedule - either that or Gyles wants to give all of his friends a chance of joining him on the show!

Gyles previously appeared alongside his friend Maureen Lipman, who quit the show after complaining about what shows they were being shown.

Gyles will appear on the show with Carol

She told the Radio Times: "I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked. Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used."

Viewers were sad to hear that Joanna would be missing the episode, with one writing: "Well I'm well disappointed about that we love seeing you on that," while another added: "Will miss you Joanna!"

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

MORE: Rylan Clark's mum Linda's health: how Celebrity Gogglebox star nearly died three times

However, fans were also thrilled to see Carol on the show, with Andi Oliver commenting: "You’re a bit vocal? Say it’s not so? I can hardly believe it, lots of love darling can’t wait to see it!" Another person wrote: "Love this combination! Will watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.