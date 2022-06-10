Rylan Clark's mum Linda's health: how Celebrity Gogglebox star nearly died three times Rylan explained his mum has suffered for "all his life"

Celebrity Gogglebox fans were delighted to see Rylan Clark and his mum Linda back on our screens as the mother and son duo returned to the Channel 4 programme following a two-year hiatus on Friday.

The fan-favourite pair were forced to take time away from the show due to Linda's ill health. Rylan previously shared that his mum has Crohn's disease, a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system. During an appearance on Loose Women in 2019, Rylan said: "My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn's disease and I don’t think Crohn's gets spoken about enough. I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time."

Rylan explained his mum Linda contracted sepsis following a nasty flare up of the disease. Speaking of the upsetting time, the former X Factor star recalled his mum not being able to make it to watch him perform in live shows. "She only managed to get to one live show. That was quite upsetting for her to see that," he said.

What is Crohn's disease?

Crohn's disease is a lifelong inflammatory bowel condition that can affect people of all ages, though symptoms usually begin in childhood and early adulthood.

Rylan's mum Linda has suffered with the disease for most of her life

It normally affects the colon and the last part of the small intestine (ileum), but it can also lead to inflammation in both the small and large intestines. Though Crohn's is a lifelong condition, the disease can cause 'flare ups' of the digestive system, which can lead to painful cramps and bleeding.

It's not yet known how Crohn's disease starts, though it is believed to be a genetic condition, meaning you're more likely to suffer from it if a family member also has the disease.

What are the symptoms of Crohn's disease?

According to the NHS, symptoms of Crohn's disease can include:

diarrhoea

stomach aches and cramps

rectal bleeding

tiredness (fatigue)

weight loss

Gogglebox fans are thrilled to have Rylan and Linda back on the show together

Heightened levels of stress and anxiety are also commonly associated as a secondary symptom of Crohn's disease, due to the unpredictability of the condition.

Is there a cure for Crohn's disease?

There is currently no cure for Crohn's disease, though there are several methods for easing symptoms and alleviating pain during a flare up.

Treatment for relieving symptoms includes medication, immunosuppressants, diet changes and in some cases, surgery.

