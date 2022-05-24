Gogglebox's Izzi Warner celebrates happy news following difficult time for family The pair are fan favourites on the Channel 4 show

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner looked radiant in a stunning pink dress as she celebrated a major family milestone on Monday.

MORE: Gogglebox star supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

The Channel 4 fan favourite took to Instagram to mark her daughter Bessie's christening, posting a snap of her alongside her partner Grant and their daughter Bessie Rose and son Bobby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pete Sandiford wells up in sweet Gogglebox moment

She captioned the photo: "The best day celebrating our little darling Bessie's christening. Thank you to all our family and friends for making it extra special… Oh and to Leeds united staying in the premier league."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one person writing: "Looks like a Beautiful day for Bessie, you all look gorgeous," while another added: "Congratulations x you all look lovely."

A third fan commented: "Congratulations. Such a special day xx you look amazing Izzi."

MORE: Gogglebox's Izzi Warner delights with sweet photo of lookalike kids

MORE: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's cosy home with brother, sister-in-law and nephew

The celebration comes just two weeks after her sister Ellie returned to Gogglebox following her boyfriend Nat's car accident, which left him in intensive care. Thankfully, Nat is now on the mend and even featured in a recent episode of the Channel 4 show.

Izzi recently celebrated her daughter's christening

Upon Ellie's return following a prolonged break, Nat could be heard on the other end of the phone. The duo joked about their confusion over having a shotgun wedding, with Nat believing it meant you were forced to marry "because you got someone pregnant".

When Ellie asked if it meant he was "going to get me pregnant?" Nat quickly replied, "No", before they both burst into laughter.

Ellie and Izzi recently returned to the Channel 4 show

Sharing an update ahead of her appearance on the show, Ellie shared a snap of her sitting with Izzi alongside the caption: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

Fans were pleased to see the pair back on the show, with one person commenting: "I've missed you two! So happy to see your smiling faces," while another added: "Glad your back and everything is getting better."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.