Gogglebox star Ellie Warner shares uplifting message weeks after boyfriend's tragic accident

Ellie Warner has shared an uplifting message on Instagram, just two months after her partner Nat was left badly injured about being hit by a car. Posing with her sister, Izzi, the Gogglebox stars stood in the back garden in front of a rainbow, and Ellie captioned the snap: "I wanna see your sunshine after the rain."

The Gogglebox star could have been alluding to very difficult last few months, as Nat was left in intensive care after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds.

Ellie recently revealed that Nat is doing well, and even gave him a call during filming to tease him about 'shotgun weddings'. She also posted a short update on Instagram, writing: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

Their fans and co-stars were delighted to see them back on the show, with Stephen Webbe saying: "Yayyyy we’ve missed you honeys," while Sophie Sandiford added: "Great to see you both back!"

The sisters shared a snap fo themselves with a rainbow

Dave and Shirley Griffiths posted: "Great to have you back xxxx."

Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck and two collapsed lungs, and the West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the car, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident. They released an initial statement at the time of the incident which read: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

