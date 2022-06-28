Will there be another series of gripping BBC drama Sherwood? Here's everything we know about the future of the series starring David Morrissey…

After six gripping episodes that have had us glued to our sofas, BBC drama Sherwood drew to a close on Tuesday evening.

The drama follows a tense and heart-wrenching investigation into two shocking and unexpected killings which shatter an already fractured Nottinghamshire community and has been a huge hit with audiences - but will the series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

It has been confirmed that the smash hit drama will return for a second series, with filming set to take place in 2023. James Graham, who is also the mastermind behind ITV's Quiz, Channel 4's Brexit: The Uncivil War and Coalition, will return as creator, writer and executive producer to once again take inspiration from the pit villages and surrounding towns of his home county.

According to the BBC, the new series will "continue the themes of examining the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain's industrial past with stories from communities of the 'red wall' towns, the controversial deployment of so-called 'spycops' and how seismic ripples from the past can come back to haunt the present."

What did you make of the finale of Sherwood series one?

On the exciting news, James said: "I've been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood. These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult but – I hope – important ones to explore.

"The East Midlands and former 'Red Wall' areas like it are never just one thing, politically or culturally, and it's been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love," he continued. "It's a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can't wait to show audiences more."

A second series will begin filming in 2023

Sherwood launched to over six million viewers on the BBC earlier this month and has been hailed by critics as one of TV's greatest dramas of recent years.

Taking to Twitter, viewers have been heaping on the praise for the series and its talented cast. One person wrote: "If Adeel Akhtar doesn’t win a BAFTA for his turn as Andy in #Sherwood, something’s gone very wrong. In a brilliant drama, with a heavyweight cast, his performance has been absolutely stellar," while another said: "If there is anyone out there not watching Sherwood on BBC1, then give your heads a wobble. It" s brilliant."

Meanwhile, Keeping Faith actress Eve Myles also revealed she was a big fan of the show, writing: "I don't want #Sherwood to end. I am obsessed with every word, every performance and every piece of direction. This masterpiece restores my faith in drama."

