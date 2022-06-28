Sherwood viewers have same reaction to spycop reveal in episode five Warning, spoiler alert for episode five

Sherwood viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss their reaction to the major reveal in Monday night’s episode, which saw the spycop - a police officer who went undercover in the Nottingham town back in 1980s and stayed there - but did you guess who it was correctly?

While there were several suspects as to the identity of the spycop, who detectives are desperately trying to find as they are being hunted by Cathy’s stepson Scott, it is eventually revealed that Daphne Sparrow was the spy all along, and a flashback reveals how she is selected to infiltrate the union by working as a barmaid during the Miner’s Strike, but quickly becomes disillusioned with her assignment.

WATCH: Were you surprised by the reveal?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Awww yes! It WAS Daphne! Seemed oddly fitting the undercover cop ended up married to a sly criminal," while another added: "Husband said at the beginning it was Daphne Sparrow and I didn’t believe him. That’s why I married him - his brains." A third person wrote: "Daphne. The bartender. Who else? How did I miss that? G-d, this is so brilliant, I am going to miss #Sherwood after tomorrow."

Another person added that they didn’t see it coming, writing: "#sherwood it’s Daphne!! Never guessed that one!! Great drama!!"

Did you suspect Daphne?

Creator James Graham revealed that he secretly told Lorraine Ashbourne the truth about her character, telling Esquire: "I wrote her a letter.

"As often happens with casting, you send the first two episodes then a rough synopsis, but in a letter I said: ‘Can I privately tell you the reason I’m writing to you is that this character holds a secret that we think is going to be quite special, and impactful’, and I asked if she wanted to go on this journey with us. She came back incredibly quickly, thralled and titillated by the idea.”

