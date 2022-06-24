Gardeners' World star Monty Don opens up about grandchildren's love of gardening The gardening guru is a grandfather to George and Daisy Rose

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has opened up about his grandchildren and revealed that despite being still in nappies, they have already begun to help him around the garden at Longmeadow. How sweet!

Appearing at Gardener's World Live, the much-loved TV personality - who recently shared the wonderful news that he had become a grandfather for the second time - was asked whether his grandchildren enjoy gardening with him, to which he responded: "They're quite young. George is only three, but yes he does."

"He digs and - you might have seen this [on Gardeners' World] - in my potting shed there's a little child's spade hanging up and that is George's," he continued. "His father, who happens to be my son, has a veg garden and George helps him out there."

However, Monty was keen to stress that he believes that little ones should come to enjoy gardening on their own terms - something he was not able to do.

Monty Don has revealed that his grandchildren have inherited his love or gardening

He explained: "My children, I never forced them into gardening because I was made to garden when I was little, and I didn't like it very much initially because it felt like a chore and not something I wanted to do.

"So my children are slowly coming to gardening but they know quite a lot. By osmosis, they've absorbed [gardening knowledge] so that they know more than most, but not because they tried to," he added before concluding: "My thing is you should never force children into gardening, let it happen and it will."

Monty and his wife Sarah, who have been married since 1983, have three grown-up children: Adam, Freya and Tom. Tom and his wife Emily first welcomed son George in 2019 before announcing the arrival of Daisy Rose back in May.

