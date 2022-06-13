Where was new BBC drama Sherwood filmed? The new series stars David Morrissey and Downton Abbey's Joanne Frogatt

On the hunt for a new series? The BBC could have your answer. A brand new drama, Sherwood, starring David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt, begins on Monday evening and it looks a gripping watch.

The series is based on the true story of a double murder which took place in Nottingham in 2004. The synopsis explains: "As suspicion and antipathy build, between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town, the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners' Strike three decades before."

WATCH: BBC's new drama Sherwood begins on Monday

Given the backdrop and scenery forms a part of the story, keep reading to find out more about where the cast and crew filmed the episodes.

Sherwood is set in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, where the creator of the show, James Graham, grew up. James explained in a statement he was "moved" to see the surrounding area depicted on screen.

The BBC confirmed that many of the scenes were filmed on location, with the actors and the production team ascending to towns such as Annesley and in and around Newstead.

David Morrissey and Terence Maynard in Sherwood

It's also been reported that filming took place in more than one location due to some setbacks caused by the pandemic. Other areas included Manchester, Bolton, Blackpool and Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, actress Joanne Froggatt, who portrays the character Sarah Vincent, opened up about her personal connection to the show thanks to her growing up in the north of England.

The cast and crew shot in and around Nottinghamshire

"I didn't fully understand [the miners' strike], because I think I was three or four, but it was a part of my childhood," she told the BBC.

"When I was older, we learnt about it in school, and I learnt about it from family as well who taught me how divisive that time was in the UK. It was interesting to look back and revisit that as an adult, to see it with new eyes and gather a better understanding of the politics behind it."

