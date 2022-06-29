James Corden drops major news about Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden has spoken about returning to Gavin and Stacey now that he has stepped down from hosting The Late Late Show, and it sounds like it is most definitely on the cards!

MORE: The real reason behind Gavin and Stacey cast reunion photos revealed

Chatting on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, he said: I wish I could say it's up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it's Ruth and I and, if I'm being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional. Look, I am going to have a bit more free time next year and that will open some time for us to just be together, I hope."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gavin and Stacey star reveals why the next episode could happen soon

He added: "It's amazing, it's incredible how people care about those characters in the show. It's so great and I realise the ending of that special does very definitely tease something else."

MORE: Joanna Page reveals why it’s important for her children to fail and future of Gavin and Stacey - exclusive

MORE: Here's why Gavin and Stacey fans are convinced the show will be back in 2023

The last special of the hit sitcom aired in 2019, and left viewers hanging as the final moments of the episode saw Nessa propose to Smithy, only for his answer to be left on a cliffhanger.

Ready for another episode?

Many of the cast members have previously revealed that they would love to return for more episodes, with Joanna Page previously telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: "I don’t know. I mean we never hear anything because Ruth and James don’t tell us anything until we get a phone call and they say it’s happening again, but I’ve absolutely no idea.

"When we finished we thought: 'Right, okay, that is the end.' But they’re very clever, I mean they’ve left it open. I could see it going either way.’"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.