The real reason behind Gavin and Stacey cast reunion photos revealed Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb were pictured recently with a camera crew

Gavin and Stacey fans were sent into excitement overdrive after cast members Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, otherwise known as Pam and Mick Shipman, were spotted with a camera crew in Barry Island recently.

However, despite many speculating this meant a new episode or series was on the horizon, the real reason behind their reunion has now been revealed.

The pair of actors were not filming for the popular BBC sitcom, but instead were shooting scenes for an upcoming episode of ITV's factual programme DNA Journey, during which the pair will delve into their family background and history.

The comedy, written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, has been subject to many reunion rumours ever since it last returned to screens for a Christmas special in 2019. More recently, James sparked more reports of a series revival after he announced his departure from The Late Late Show as host.

James revealed back in April he would be leaving the show in 2023 after only extending his contract with CBS for another year. "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he told Deadline.

Fans are hoping the BBC comedy will come back one day

"I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

But Gavin and Stacey fans were thrilled to learn that the actor and talk show host said he hadn't ruled out a return to the UK, meaning the chances of the show's return had increased.

James Corden recently announced he was leaving the Late Late Show

Speaking about returning to England with his family, James divulged: "It's something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven't really made a decision on that yet," he added.

"That's the life side of things which we'll figure out. I love living here. I love everything it's given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I'm from High Wycombe."

