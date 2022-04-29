Here's why Gavin and Stacey fans are convinced the show will be back in 2023 The BBC sitcom starred James Corden and Mathew Horne

It's been over ten years since a full series of Gavin and Stacey has been on our screens, but fans never tire of begging for more episodes. Despite a Christmas special satisfying many in 2019, others thought it simply wasn't enough!

However, fans are now convinced that the brilliantly funny and warm comedy could be back on our screens very soon – and there's good reason behind the theory.

WATCH: James Corden talks bringing back Gavin and Stacey

James Corden, who served as co-writer and one of the leading stars on the BBC sitcom, announced on Thursday that he has decided to leave his post as presenter of CBS' The Late Late Show after the next series airs in 2023.

Not only will he be stepping down from the programme, it's been reported that James and his wife, Julia, who share three children together, are considering moving back to the UK. It's the move that has fans hoping he would therefore dedicate his time to a fourth series.

Would you like to see the show return?

One person summed it up on Twitter: "So James Corden moving back to U.K. basically means more Gavin and Stacey?" A second added: "@JKCorden is leaving Late night television. Hopefully that will give him time to go back to being Smithy on #GavinandStacey!"

A third agreed, tweeting: "Gavin and Stacey series 4 should be the only thing he focuses on now," as a fourth simply asked excitedly: "GAVIN AND STACEY TIME???"

James Corden announced he and his wife think about moving back to the UK

James joined Gavin and Stacey's ensemble cast including Mat Horne, Joanna Page, Ruth Jones (who also served as a writer) in 2008 and immediately become adored in the UK. But seven years ago, the actor headed Stateside to front the late night talk show, cementing himself as a household name across the US.

Discussing his departure from the show and the possibility of heading home, James told Deadline: "It's something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven't really made a decision on that yet.

"That's the life side of things which we'll figure out. I love living here. I love everything it's given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I'm from High Wycombe."

