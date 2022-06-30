Strictly finalists Johannes Radebe and John Whaite reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox The pair will be appearing in the Pride special of Celebrity Gogglebox

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Johannes Radebe and John Whaite will be reuniting for the first time since dancing on the hit show together for Celebrity Gogglebox – and we couldn’t be more excited to see them on the sofa!

Chatting to HELLO! about appearing in the Pride special episode, Johannes said: “I can't wait to be on the first Celebrity Gogglebox Pride Special. It's going to be fun watching TV together. Last time we were on Gogglebox, we were being watched by the nation as pirates!”

WATCH: Johannes Radebe stars on HELLO!'s Pride Digital Cover

The pair are still close friends, and Johannes has also said that he will be attending John’s upcoming nuptials – but won’t be helping with any first dance choreography! He said: “When is the wedding? [laughs] I definitely would be there when it happens, but as a guest. Sit down, enjoy the wedding, not have to worry about anything, but obviously, their dance will be absolutely gorgeous.”

Sharing a snap of himself with John ahead of their Channel 4 series debut, he tweeted: “We had a good time. X @C4Gogglebox this Friday @ 9pm on @Channel4.”

We can't wait to see the finalists on the C4 show

Fans have been thrilled with the news, with one writing: “Yeeeesssss!!! My dream duo back together on my telly box once again!! Cannot wait!!!” Another person added: “Oh can’t wait to see it. Love Googlebox anyway & love the genuine friendship between you & John: you were indeed the dream team!”

The pair came second in the 2021 series of Strictly

The series will also star the likes of Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth, as well as Lorraine Kelly. Chatting in her HELLO! column about filming the show, Lorraine said: “It's such good fun and you really do forget you are making a TV show, because it is all about sitting on your own sofa in your ‘comfies’ with some popcorn and a cheeky glass of rose wine. There are a couple of remote cameras, but you don't even notice them after five minutes.”

