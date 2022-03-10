Zoe Ball and her mum both suffer from this secret health condition Luckily the DJ has an at-home remedy to try

BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball took to Instagram to share that she suffers from "troublesome" water retention – and it runs in the family.

Water retention can make sufferers feel sluggish, stiff and bloated, as well as uncomfortable and irritable. Luckily Zoe, 51, has an at-home remedy to help with the issue. She posted a picture of herself wearing the Body Ballancer wellness tool, a giant pair of trousers that reduces water retention, puffiness and tightness in the legs.

Sharing her love of the device, Zoe wrote: "Loving the Body Ballancer. #lymphaticdrainage," before sharing a photo of her mum wearing the tool, writing: "My ma loved it too. Can totally recommend a session for tired legs – great for troublesome water retention."

The Body Ballancer trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite and ease water retention It costs from £6,500 to buy one for home use, though many beauty clinics use them in treatments too. The trousers can also speed up recovery from exercise and reduce tension.

Zoe Ball isn't the only fan of the water retention-busting trousers. Just like week, Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge shared a video of herself wearing them at home while she lay in bed next to husband Wayne Bridge.

Zoe Ball posted photos of her legs clad in the Body Ballancer

Millie Mackintosh and Louise Redknapp also both recently shared that they'd undergone similar treatments to depuff and tone their limbs.

Swollen legs can be a symptom of the menopause, which Zoe has spoken about in the past. Taking to Instagram, Zoe wrote: "Been struggling this past year with my menopause weight gain and water retention and all sorts.

Zoe's mum loves the trousers too

"Trying to jumpstart a healthier routine. Have been learning lots about supplements and teas and diet and ways to combat menopause madness - will keep sharing any good finds... "

