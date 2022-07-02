Celebrity Gogglebox viewers all saying the same thing after Pride special airs Some of Britain's best-loved LGBTQ+ personalities joined the show

Celebrity Gogglebox aired a special episode in celebration of Pride this week, but within minutes of the Channel 4 starting, audiences flocked to social media to express their confusion.

The extra special instalment saw the likes of Gogglebox regulars Rylan Clark, Denise Van Outen and Nick Grimshaw welcome viewers into their living rooms alongside some new faces, including the cast of Netflix's Hearstopper, Strictly Come Dancing stars Johannes Radebe and John Whaite and former RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Lawrence Chaney and Bimini Bon-Bouash.

WATCH: Heartstopper stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney and William Gao on Gogglebox

But despite being some of Britain's best-loved LGBTQ+ personalities, some viewers revealed on Twitter that they didn't know who they were. As one said: "Ok I'm gonna need an explainer as to who all these new people are on #CelebrityGogglebox."

Another admitted they felt old as they struggled to recognise some of the younger faces, tweeting: "Who are Joe, Will, Yasmin and Kit pls? Am old, don't know #CelebrityGogglebox."

Strictly Come Dancing stars Johannes Radebe and John Whaite reunited for the show

A third echoed this, writing: "#CelebrityGogglebox who is anyone on here anymore?! I feel so old not knowing who half the people are maybe add a little profile on everyone under their names?? #justsaying #justaskin."

However, others quickly rushed to defend the show and its new stars. "People asking 'Who are these celebrities?' have either been living under a rock or are not part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Just because you don't know who they are, doesn't mean they are not celebrities," someone passionately wrote.

Many Celebrity Gogglebox favourites also appeared on the episode

Many others were left emotional after watching the episode and said that they would love to see more diverse faces on the show in the future. Someone said: "#CelebrityGogglebox just ended with "Here's to the queer kids" and I burst into tears. Couldn't agree more. Exploring who you are is brave and amazing and our queer kids make my role so fun and rewarding."

Another wrote: "Thank you to all the celebrities who were on Gogglebox on Channel 4 tonight, you made this queer kid's life a little brighter as I felt a little bit more seen," and a third said: "Please bring the Heartstopper kids back for another ep, they were great!"

During the episode, which aired to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK, the celebrities watched This Is My House, Big Boys and Scream, as well as coverage from this year's Glastonbury festival.

