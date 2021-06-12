Tom Jones makes surprising confession on Celebrity Gogglebox

Sir Tom Jones is proving to be one of the best new additions to Celebrity Gogglebox, thanks to his laid-back attitude and funny musings.

And on Friday night's episode, he once again got fans talking. The Welsh crooner, who is appearing on the Channel 4 show alongside his The Voice co-star Anne-Marie, was prompted to share a surprising confession about his own body after watching Naked Attraction.

"I can't look at myself naked in the mirror anymore," he admitted while watching the daring dating show which sees singletons bare all in an attempt to find love.

Tom, who celebrated his 81st birthday this week, continued: "When I was young I could, yeah. But when you're old you don't."

He then joked: "When I get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and look in the mirror, I go, 'Who's that old [expletive] in there?' That's not me, that can't be me."

Anne-Marie was left in fits of giggles from Tom's unexpected admission, and many viewers at home were once again left all saying the same thing about the pair after the episode ended.

Tom is joined on the sofa by his The Voice co-star Anne Marie

"Tom Jones and Anne-Marie absolutely kill me on #CelebrityGogglebox," one tweeted, while another said: "Who knew @AnneMarie and @RealSirTomJones would become such an iconic duo!!?"

A third added: "Whoever decided to get Anne-Marie and Tom Jones on #CelebrityGogglebox together deserves a promotion."

Elsewhere in the show, Lorraine Kelly was left cringing while watching the x-rated show while former football pros Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp couldn't hold back their screams as naked bodies filled the screen. However, one star who was less than impressed was Coronation Street actress Dame Maureen Lipman who walked out after the producers began rolling the tape for her and her friend Gyles Brandreth to watch.

Opening up about why she told Radio Times: "They're not really interested in our opinions on what they're giving us. I'd seen Gogglebox and I thought, 'Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?'

"But it's your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They're searching for ways to make me go, 'Urgh!' So I thought, 'Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I'm going.'"

