Celebrity Gogglebox welcomes huge Twilight star - and you'll never believe who it is The star-studded spinoff will return for a special charity episode this week

Good news, Gogglebox fans! It's been announced that a brand new edition of the Celebrity spinoff version will be airing this week as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer spectacular on Friday 15th October.

And if that wasn't enough, it's been confirmed that a major Hollywood actor will be hitting the sofa for the episode. Over on Twitter, the official Gogglebox account has confirmed that Twilight star Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg will be welcoming viewers into their living rooms for an extra special instalment of the show for charity.

WATCH: Michael Sheen and his wife Anna star together in lockdown comedy Staged

"We're so excited @michaelsheen and his partner @anna_lundbergs are joining the sofa fam this Friday, 15th October for #Gogglebox @SU2C celebrity special!" they tweeted alongside a photo of Michael and Anna. "See you there, 9pm on @Channel4."

The 52-year-old actor is also known for his roles in Good Omens and Staged, in which his Swedish-born other half also appears. Speaking about joining the Gogglebox family, they said: "Supporting a brilliant cause like Stand Up To Cancer means such a lot to us both.

"The fact that we can sit on the sofa and watch TV – some of it slightly questionable – is a definite bonus. We had such fun filming and are delighted that we can join the Gogglebox families in playing our part this year."

It's not been confirmed which other famous faces will be taking part, but in recent years the famous sofa dwellers supporting the campaign have included Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, Big Narstie, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Naomi Campbell and Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

However, viewers will be delighted to hear that regular Gogglebox favourites including best friends Jenny and Lee, brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family will also appear in the episode to pass judgement on a vast array of TV goodness from the last week.

