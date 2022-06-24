NCIS delights fans with major update on season 20 Are you a fan of the CBS drama?

We've got some good news for fans of NCIS - we finally know when the drama will return to our screens! It's been announced that the 20th season of the much-loved CBS show will begin airing on Monday 19 September 2022.

Sister show NCIS: Hawai'i will also premiere its second season on the same day, while NCIS: Los Angeles is set to return for its 14th season on Sunday 9 October.

The official NCIS Instagram account shared the exciting news, writing: "Grab your gear – #NCIS returns with an ALL-NEW season Monday, September 19. You won't want to miss it."

Fans were naturally delighted and wasted no time in flooding the comment section to say so. "Looking forward to watching! Hurry up 19th Sept!" one wrote.

Another said: "Yay can't wait, I freaking love this show. I especially can't wait to see Katrina Law back again as Jessica Knight, she's one of my favorites," and a third added: "I can't wait!! Such a cliffhanger!!!"

However, some fans couldn't help but take the opportunity to question whether former lead star Mark Harmon will be making a comeback in the new episodes after being absent for much of the show's 19th season."Can't wait, but I hope we get to see Gibbs atleast once this season," someone said while another asked: "Is our Gibbs coming back??? Please."

As viewers will know, back at the beginning of season 19, the Gibbs actor ended his 18-year run on the show with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement.

Following his exit, Gary Cole was introduced as former FBI agent Alden Parker who took over the reins as the Special Agent in charge of the team. He is set to return alongside the likes of Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray and more.

At the time, showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that heavily suggested Gibbs was not gone for good. He said that not only does Mark "continue to be an integral part of the fabric of the show" due to his off-screen role as an executive producer, but that viewers should "never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out".

