Law & Order has major crossover episode with spinoff shows planned - and fans will be thrilled A three-show storyline is in the works!

Ever since Law & Order's mothership series returned in 2021, fans have been desperate to see a crossover episode with the other shows in the franchise, Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

And now, it seems that their prayers have finally been answered as it's been revealed that the stars of the three NBC dramas will be coming together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television in a first for the franchise this fall. Although the news has not been confirmed by the network yet, according to TV Line, a major multi-episode event is currently being planned to kick off the trio of show's new seasons on Thursday 22 September.

While main series Law & Order, featuring Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy, will be returning for it's 22nd season (although only it's second since its revival last year), Mariska Hargitay's SVU spinoff will be back for its 24th. Meanwhile Organized Crime, which is led by Christopher Meloni, will be returning for its third season.

A potential three-show storyline has been teased by the OG series' showrunner Rick Eid for some time. He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: "There's been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it's the first, second or third episode, I'm not sure."

SVU star Mariska Hargitay did appear in the main series' season 21 finale

He also revealed that viewers could expect more cameos from characters in the extended Law & Order universe on the show in the future following a brief appearance from SVU's Captain Olivia Benson in the season finale.

Discussing her role in the finale before it aired, he teased TV Line that while there won't be other cameos in Season 21, "I'm sure next year you'll see some."

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf is no stranger to crossover episodes, having orchestrated many for his other popular franchise One Chicago, which is made up of sister shows Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD. He also pulled off a one-night crossover across his three FBI shows on CBS last fall to help launch new spinoff FBI: International.

