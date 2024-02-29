Meet the Law & Order: SVU cast and their real-life partners and families

We are loving watching new episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, which returned with its landmark 25th season in January.

The long-running police drama, which first debuted back in 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.

The series has made huge stars out of its cast members, but how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras? Find out all you need to know about their real-life relationships here.

Mariska Hargitay © Getty Images Olivia Benson actress Mariska and her husband Peter Hermann have the sweetest love story! The couple, who have been married since 2004, met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when Peter, best known for his role on Younger, guest-starred on the police procedural drama. After just over two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. In 2006, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named August. Five years later, in 2011, they chose to expand their family when they adopted a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Just months later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

Kelli Giddish © Getty Kelli, who recently reprised her role as Amanda Rollins in the season 25 premiere, married businessman Lawrence Faulborn in 2015 in a private beach ceremony in Florida. Not long after, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Ludo and in 2018, they became a family of four with the addition of another son named Charlie. The couple divorced in 2018 and Kelli went on to marry Beau Richards in November last 2021. They went on to welcome their first child together, a son named Oldie Richards in June 2023.

Ice-T Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, has been married to his wife Coco Austin for over two decades. The pair tied the knot in a Hollywood ceremony in 2002, not long after the rapper made his debut as fan favorite Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on the police procedural. Together, they have an eight-year-old daughter named Chanel. Ice-T also has a daughter, LeTesha Marrow, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend and a son, Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., with his ex Darlene Ortiz.

Peter Scanavino © Dimitrios Kambouris Peter Scanavino, who plays Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi Jr in the drama, married artist Lisha Bai in 2011. The couple, who share three children, tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, so not much is known about their family life. However, in January 2016, Peter took to social media to announce the birth of his second son, Leo. Sharing an adorable photo of the newborn, he penned in the caption: "Welcome to the world, Leo."

Terry Serpico © via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Terry Serpico joined the Law & Order: SVU cast as recurring character Chief Tommy McGrath back in 2021. The 59-year-old actor has the show to thank for his marriage after meeting his wife, Swiss actor Kadia Saraf, on the set. Fans will recognize Kadia for her role as US attorney Anya Avital. The pair began dating in August 2021 and just three months later, Terry popped the question. The actors tied the knot the following June in an outdoor ceremony in New York.

Kevin Kane © mugsykane/Instagram Kevin Kane recently joined the cast as recurring character Detective Terry Bruno. The 35-year-old actor first met his partner Francis Benhamou 14 years ago when he was hired as a replacement to play her husband in a movie. The couple share one daughter.

Octavio Pisano Octavio Pisano joined the cast of the NBC drama as undercover officer Joe Velasco back in 2021. The 37-year-old actor likes to keep his life away from the cameras, so not much is known about his relationship history or family life.

Demore Barnes © @demorebarnes/Instagram Demore Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland in the procedural. The Canadian-born actor is married to a woman named Shauna. The couple, who share one daughter, celebrated their 15th anniversary in July last year with Demore marking the special milestone with an Instagram selfie of the lovebirds. Demore tends to keep his relationship out of the limelight, so little is known about his family life.

The new season of Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET on NBC in the US.

