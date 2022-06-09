Law & Order: SVU fans react as huge change for season 24 revealed

With its upcoming 24th season, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will continue its record as the longest-running U.S. prime-time drama in history.

However, fans can expect the new episodes, which will see the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino, to perhaps look a little bit different as a major change has taken place behind the scenes.

Following the news that Warren Leight - who had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural across eight years - would be stepping away from the series, it has been announced that David Graziano will be taking over as showrunner.

Taking to Instagram this week, he shared a new photo of the show's writing team back at work and sat around a table in one of the show's courtroom sets.

"Court is now in session," he captioned the snap. "Yesterday was the first official day of the writer's room for SVU Season 24 - and this group of talented industry professionals somehow managed to turn this iconic courtroom into special kind of heaven," he continued before adding the hashtag '#dreamsreallydocometrue'.

Season 24 of the drama is currently in pre-production

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and quickly flooded the comment section of the post with messages. One said: "Welcome to #SVU!! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us and our favourite squad!"

Another echoed this, writing: "Congratulations! Excited to see what you bring us in season 24!" and a third said: "Woohoo!! So, so excited to see what you have in store for us! Welcome aboard, we're so happy to have you!!"

Are you looking forward to the change?

Meanwhile, after wrapping up production on the show's 23rd season, Warren took to Twitter to announce that he would once again be leaving the show.

He wrote: "The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I've decided to take a break."

In a series of follow-up tweets, he thanked the show's stars, as well as the "all the former regulars and guest stars", and recounted the many setbacks the show has had since the start of the pandemic.

He concluded his statement by thanking the drama's fans for their support. "You've stayed loyal to the show, and vocal in your support and occasional dismay, for 23 years," he wrote. "No other show can say that, and so you know, EVERYBODY at #SVU is grateful to you for that commitment."

