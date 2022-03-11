Law & Order: Special Victims' Unit star opens up about when series will end The NBC show has aired 23 seasons so far

Law & Order: Special Victims' Unit has been a staple on screens for more than twenty years, and we couldn't imagine our TV schedules without it.

But now, speaking in a new interview, actor Ice-T who has been part of the cast since season two has spoken out about the possibility of the long-running drama coming to an end. The rapper-turned-actor revealed to Distractify that while the show has been picked up for a record-breaking 24th season, it could wrap up in the next few years.

Ice, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, said: "I don't know when it's going to be over. The show's picked up 'til next season. It might go 25 [or] 26 seasons, I don't know."

He added that he plans to stay with the police procedural until whenever creator Dick Wolf decides to call it a day. "I'm trying to stay on the show until they decide it's over," he said. "Dick Wolf knows I'm a franchise player. I'm there for the ride."

He jokingly added that viewers might even see Tutola and Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, "in wheelchairs" before they decided to hang up their NYPD badges.

Ice-T has been playing fan favorite Odafin "Fin" Tutuola since 2000

Explaining why he would quite happily continue his role on the show for many years to come, he said: "I have a place where I live, I could put my kid in school - like a job. You don't find that much in Hollywood. And I really enjoy that now. So I'm not planning on leaving."

Away from his role on the show, Ice has been with his wife Coco Austin for nearly 20 years. The pair tied the knot in a Hollywood ceremony in 2002, not long after Ice-T made his debut as fan favorite Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU.

Together, they have a five-year-old daughter named Chanel, while Ice also has a daughter whom he shares with his high school girlfriend and son with his ex Darlene Ortiz.

