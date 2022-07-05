Stranger Things creators reveal Max's fate following confusion after season four finale

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have confirmed the fate of Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield following her character's confusing storyline in the Netflix series' fourth season.

MORE: Stranger Things star David Harbour reveals 70lb weight loss for season four

As fans saw, after managing to avoid succumbing to Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) attacks throughout the season, thanks in part to that Kate Bush bop, Max's luck ran out in the show's epic movie-length season four finale, and she became his latest victim.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season four part two?

As a result, viewers saw Max blinded and broken-boned, lying in Lucas' arms before dying momentarily. She was then revived by Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) powers, but sadly, she couldn't reverse the damage that Vecna had done. At the very end of the season, she was seen lying comatose in a hospital bed surrounded by her family and friends.

MORE: Stranger Things season 5: everything we know so far

MORE: Stranger Things: who dies in season four volume two? Find out here

Asked to clear up confusion about Max's fate, the creative duo behind the smash-hit series, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz that it is not looking good. "Not quite dead, not alive and kicking," the brothers said of Max's condition. "She's brain dead, but yeah, she's alive. She's blind and all of her bones are broken."

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed the fate of Sadie Sink's character Max Mayfield

They did not say whether there is any chance she could come back to full health, but we're pleased to hear that Max is thankfully still alive.

Elsewhere during the interview, the brothers responded to main star Millie Bobby Brown's harsh criticism of the show - namely their hesitance to kill off any main characters.

MORE: Stranger Things fans have major complaint as season four volume two lands on Netflix

Defending their decision to keep the show's main characters alive and kicking, Matt said: "Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room. The problem is - Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's depressing... we aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

He continued: "So even when Barb dies, there's two seasons worth of grappling with that, so imagine Mike dying - is that something we're interested in exploring or not interested in exploring? Eddie's death is going to have huge repercussions in season five… Every death has an impact."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.