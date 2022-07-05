Stranger Things season 5: everything we know so far We'll be returning to Hawkins for one last time..

The second half of Stranger Things' fourth season landed on Netflix this month and many viewers (ourselves included) didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in.

The eighties-set supernatural drama pulled out all the stops for its supersized fourth outing, which ended with an epic two-and-a-half-hour finale. But now there's just one question on fans' lips - when is season five going to be released and what will happen? Keep reading for everything we know about the show's fifth and final season…

WATCH: Did you enjoy Stranger Things season four volume two?

What will happen in Stranger Things season five?

A lot it seems! It's long been said by the creative team behind the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, that season five will be the show's very last and it looks like the pair are gearing up for an epic, out-of-this-world finale.

Fortunately for those with short attention spans, they have also said that season five will have shorter episodes than the fourth instalment, with the brothers admitting that they "don't expect" the upcoming episodes to be as long, except for the very last episode.

Season five's final episode will also feature-length according to the Duffer Brothers

Chatting to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said: "We're more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a two and a half-hour [final] episode," Matt said.

"Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different," he continued before adding: "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer. It's going to be Return of the King-ish with, like, eight endings."

Who will star in Stranger Things season five?

As well as our favourite original stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kearney, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, the series has welcomed a host of new characters in season four, and it's likely that those stars in season five, including Maya Hawk, Eduardo Franco and yes, sadly, Jamie Campbell Bower who plays the terrifying tentacled villain Vecna.

Season five will see all of the main cast return

"Let me put it this way: I know about season five. Take from that what you will," the actor teased The Hollywood Reporter when asked about whether he will be making a return.

When will Stranger Things season five be released?

Stranger Things season five has not been given a release date yet, but we do have some idea as to when it will land on screens. Matt and Ross have revealed that they will begin writing the final season this summer but fear not. They have suggested there might be a shorter wait between seasons four and five.

"Don't hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus," the pair told Variety.

Are you looking forward to Stranger Things season five?

Meanwhile, Hopper actor David Harbour has also weighed in on a potential timeline. He told GQ recently that the new episodes are likely to begin filming next year, with an eye toward a summer 2024 release date.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year," he teased. "They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year. But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season five?

Nope, not yet! But we'll be sure to share it here as soon as it is released, so make sure to bookmark this article as we'll be keeping it regularly updated with all the latest developments.

