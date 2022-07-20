Gogglebox star Stephen Webb apologises after major controversy The Gogglebox star said he felt it was all part of the fun

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb has set his Instagram to private after making a public apology for alleging pushing a woman into a swimming pool during a row.

MORE: Gogglebox stars reveal return date for new series - and it's sooner than you think!

According to The Sun, Stephen and his husband Daniel Lustig had been relaxing at Brighton Beach House when he was pushed into the pool by a friend, before pulling a woman into the pool. Stephen apologised for his actions, saying: “I am very sorry if she felt upset or hurt by my actions. That was never my intention.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals the truth behind Gogglebox filming

He continued: “I’d been swimming and having dried and got fully dressed, a friend pushed me back into the pool. I took it in very good spirits and everyone was laughing and joking so seeing his friend sat on the edge of the pool, pulled her round her waist into the water with me. We’d enjoyed a really good time together and I felt it was all part of the fun.”

The star’s formerly public Instagram has since been set to private.

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark forced to defend himself after viewer complaints

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: inside Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake’s relationship

This isn’t the first time the Channel 4 star has been at the centre of controversy, as his former Gogglebox co-star, Chris Ashby-Steed, previously claimed that he had been bullied by Stephen.

Stephen with his former co-star, Chris

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “A year on, I’ve finally had the courage to stand up to a bully and start to tell the story of how @Stephenwebb71 forced me off @C4Gogglebox and how it’s affected my mental health since. Hopefully, the truth of my story will help others who are struggling."

His husband Tony also spoke about the situation, saying: “Our hearts go out to you @Paige_deville. The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him. They helped him get his mum on the show behind Chris’s back without even telling him.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.