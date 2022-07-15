Gogglebox star Mica Ven shocks fans with unexpected baby news The fan favourite took to Instagram on Friday with an update on her family

Gogglebox star Mica Ven has shocked and delighted fans with some unexpected baby news - she has become a grandmother for the first time!

The 43-year-old TV star, who regularly appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her partner Marcus, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself with the family's adorable new arrival, who has been named Koko. She captioned the video: "Don't mind me, I'm just round here enjoying Granternity leave from work. Blessed & grateful beyond measure to have our 1st Grandchild."

"She's beautiful, She's healthy and I'm gonna try my very best as her Granny to remember She's not actually mine, but she's MINE. Welcome to this crazy world Koko," the post continued. "You'll grow up to be well respected & well protected in these streets. Mama Love."

Mica's fans were thrilled by the news and quickly rushed to the comment section to congratulate her and the family. One said: "Congratulations hun on your first granbaby," while another wrote: "This is beautiful! Cannot wait to be doing this #granternity...love it!"

Fellow Goggleboxer Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb also sent their well wishes and Izzi Warner added: "Aww how lovely, congratulations all of you."

It's not clear which of Mica's two daughters is Koko's lucky mummy. She has two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, from a previous relationship before she met Marcus and both of them have previously appeared on the sofa with their reality star mum.

Mica and Marcus have a large family together

Marcus also has a son from a previous relationship named Shiloh and together, the pair, who are not married, also share a son named Yash.

The pair have been together for over a decade, and when quizzed by Heat World about being 'couple goals' Mica said: "It just makes me giggle because we've always been like this, but now we're on a platform where everyone can see our friendship. It's cute.

Marcus added, "It's a compliment to know that people say, 'We'd like to have a relationship like that'. It's nice, man."

