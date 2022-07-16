Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark forced to defend himself after viewer complaints The TV presenter appears on the show alongisde his mum Linda

We love settling down to watch new episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox, not least because our fan favourites Rylan Clark and his mum Linda are back on the show.

MORE: Gogglebox star Mica Ven shocks fans with unexpected baby news

The TV presenter and his mum are two of the most loved faces on the celebrity edition of the popular Channel 4 show, which sees famous faces hit the sofa to give their verdict on the week's telly. However, after last night's episode Rylan was forced to defend himself after some fans were left unhappy about his treatment of Linda.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark's mum has son in tears after misunderstanding on Celebrity Gogglebox

The latest episode saw Rylan break down into hysterics and poke fun at his mum after she pronounced the word sushi in a rather unexpected way. However, despite being just a bit of lighthearted teasing, the exchange resulted in some comments online from viewers who didn't see the funny side.

MORE: See Rylan Clark's bachelor pad makeover before Gogglebox return

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: why has Carol Vorderman replaced Joanna Lumley?

They accused the former X Factor contestant of being "horrible" to his mother, which prompted Rylan to take to Twitter to set the record straight on their relationship. Posting after the episode aired, he wrote: "For anyone saying I'm horrible to mum please get a sense of humour."

Rylan and his mum Linda are known for their hilarious banter on the show

His tweet continued: "She got her sushi…. Also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week….. she's good. Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them x until next year x."

Fans rushed to support Rylan in the replies, with many saying that their own relationships with their mums were similar.

For anyone saying im horrible to mum please get a sense of humour, she got her sushi…. Also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week….. she’s good . Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them x until next year x pic.twitter.com/zAgbFhyoir — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 15, 2022

One wrote: "I love watching you and your mum on Celebrity Gogglebox because you remind me so much of me and my own mam. Anyone who is close with their own mother will understand there's no malice at all in your relationship. I love my mam to death and it's obvious you do too."

Another said: "You and Linda are an absolute joy to watch on Gogglebox. It is obvious you have a great relationship," and a third added: "I could quite happily spend hours watching you and your mum together."

MORE: Rylan Clark's mum Linda's health: how Celebrity Gogglebox star nearly died three times

The mother-son duo delighted fans when they announced that they were appearing on the show's latest series - which has now wrapped for another year - after being absent from the 2021 series.

The duo chose to take a break from the spotlight following the breakdown of Rylan's marriage to husband Dan Neal and Linda's struggle with Crohn's disease last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.