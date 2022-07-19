Gogglebox stars reveal return date for new series - and it's sooner than you think! Channel 4 are currently airing the Celebrity version

Channel 4's Gogglebox is currently on a break to make way for the current series of the Celebrity version. But now two stars of the show have revealed when the regular episodes will be back on screens – and it's sooner than you might think!

Taking to Instagram, Gogglebox regulars Dave and Shirley Griffiths from Caerphilly shared a photo from their gorgeous getaway - and told followers in the caption when they can look forward to seeing them back on screens.

Alongside the cute selfie, they wrote: "Happy holidays, see you all in September #Gogglebox."

Fans will be delighted to hear that the show will return in a matter of weeks. The Celebrity version, which is currently airing its fourth series each Friday night, has shown six episodes so far and typically consists of eight to ten episodes per series.

This means that by the time the Celebrity series has wrapped in August, fans won't have to wait long for more Gogglebox action.

Dave and Shirley are currently on a break from the show

Meanwhile, Shirley and Dave's Gogglebox co-stars have also been keeping their fans up to date while they've been having a break from filming.

Jenny and Lee, who are adored regulars on the programme, recently provided a health update on Jenny following her operation back in May.

The Celebrity version is currently airing each week

Lee told their social media followers that Jenny was feeling much more "herself" and enjoying their holiday together.

Sharing a clip of the pair, Lee captioned the post: "Finally caught up with Jenny in Cyprus. Oh she is back to her normal self the sun has done her good first night what happens watch the clip."

Lee then added in the video: "Hi everybody, here we are, we've just come to a party in Cyprus but we weren't invited, and Jenny got chucked out! We didn't know what the rope was for and they were like, 'Get out.'"

