Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan arrive on Ramsay Street in emotional Neighbours finale trailer Charlene and Scott are back!

Neighbours has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming final episode which will see a host of former stars return to Ramsay Street for one last outing.

In the new clip, the residents of the fictional street can be seen looking emotional as some of them prepare to move away from the cul-de-sac.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played Charlene and Scott back in the 80s, also appear in the trailer and can be seen pulling up in a green Mini.

Jason places his hand around Kylie's shoulder as another character's voice can be heard saying: "There's lots of old faces floating about".

The actors both joined the soap in 1986, with Kylie leaving two years later in 1988 and Jason one year after that. Their characters first met when Scott mistook Charlene for an intruder as she broke into her mum Madge's house.

Viewers last saw Charlene and Scott together 34 years ago in Kylie's final episode which saw the couple prepare to move to Brisbane to live in a house bought by Charlene's grandfather. However, Scott couldn't move straight away and said he would join her as soon as he could find a job out there.

Kylie and Jason return to Ramsay Street in the new trailer

Charlene said her goodbyes and drove away in a green Mini.

Kylie and Jason aren't the only major stars to be returning to the soap, however, as it was recently revealed that Margot Robbie would also be heading back to Ramsay Street for the finale.

The soap announced the news in a statement to Twitter which read: "Surprise!

"You didn't think we were done did you?!

The actors joined the soap in 1986

"We're thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!"

The actress, who has become one of the most famous Hollywood stars, played Donna Freedman on the programme between 2008 and 2011.

