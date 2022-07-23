Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer returning to Australian soap Neighbours for final episode

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer has been confirmed to return to Australian soap Neighbours for its final ever episode.

Jesse got his start on the soap in the 90s playing teenger Billy Kennedy. He quit in 2000 and moved to the US where he later worked on House and then Chicago Fire.

The official Twitter page for the soap confirmed the news - revealing that Oscar winner Margot Robbie, who also got her start on the show - would also return.

"SPOILER ALERT. We've got a few more familiar faces making an appearance in the finale," the Twitter account wrote alongside a collage of pictures of the stars from their time on the show. The tweet also revealed Delta Goodrum, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner would all also appear.

Other famous faces returning include Kylie Minogue as Charlene, while her co-star Jason Donovan will also be reprising his role as Scott for the final episode of the long-running drama that is set to conclude on 29 July.

Charlene and Scott are one of Neighbour’s most famous couples, with millions tuning in to watch their iconic wedding in 1987.

Jesse as Billy Kennedy in the 1990s

UK network Channel 5 will be sending the beloved soap off in style with a two-hour finale as well as two additional programmes for the ultimate ‘Neighbours Night’.

A spokesperson confirmed the sad news that Neighbours was coming to an end, saying: "It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

The show first aired back in 1985 and is the longest-running series of all-time in Australia.