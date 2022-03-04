Kylie Minogue sparks major fan reaction as she releases emotional statement The pop star played Charlene Mitchell in the Aussie soap

Kylie Minogue has reacted to the axing of Australian soap, Neighbours, the drama which catapulted her to stardom.

After the news was confirmed on the soap's Twitter page on Thursday, the pop star expressed her sadness and thanked the show for everything it gave her.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," the statement read.

Kylie, who played feisty teenager Charlene Mitchell, quickly replied: "I'll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!"

Upon seeing her post, fans rushed to react and many urged her to return to the show with former on-screen and real-life love interest Jason Donovan.

"Please come back ONE LAST TIME @kylieminogue with @JDonOfficial. We need Scott & Charlene back for the FINALE please," one tweet read. Another stated: "We need Charlene and Scott to be in the final episode. They get out of a car and Charlene looks to Scott and says, 'We're Home'."

Kylie starred alongside Jason Donovan

A third person commented: "It would be amazing to see you and @JDonOfficial as Charlene and Scott making an appearance before Neighbours ends. You played such a massive part in making the show the success it is, and it would be so great be be able to relive that one last time." [sic]

On Friday, Jason, 53, responded to the news and remarked: "@neighbours sad news… but a time to celebrate 37 incredible years #grateful."

The future of the Australian soap had been in doubt since Channel 5 announced last month it would be dropping the show from its schedules. Unfortunately, no other broadcaster had been found to air it.

